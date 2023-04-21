Home » Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 20, 2023
Health

Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 20, 2023

by admin
Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 20, 2023

The major US stock indexes registered fractional discounts.

The Dow Jones finished down 0.33% at 33,787 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.59% at 4,130 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-0.8% at 12,060 points).

Very bad day for Tesla (-9.75% to $162.99), after the release of the financial data for the first quarter of 2023.

Bad too American Express (-1,02%).

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  Covid: 19,981 positive, 207 victims - Health

You may also like

new rules from 1 May

Hospital reform: planning sovereignty of the federal states...

Juve sentence, penalty suspended after appeal: today’s news

Financial reserves of the health insurance funds still...

goodbye receipts and new rates with the new...

Inclusive play area and new outdoor gym, inauguration...

Manslaughter charge dropped for Alec Baldwin. He was...

Achille Costacurta apologizes to the state police on...

Anesthesia Congress with 2500 participants starts in Düsseldorf...

Healthcare in Campania collapsing, but the left is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy