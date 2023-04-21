Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 20, 2023

The major US stock indexes registered fractional discounts.

The Dow Jones finished down 0.33% at 33,787 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.59% at 4,130 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-0.8% at 12,060 points).

Very bad day for Tesla (-9.75% to $162.99), after the release of the financial data for the first quarter of 2023.

Bad too American Express (-1,02%).