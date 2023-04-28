Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 27, 2023

Major US stock indexes they finished the session strongly higherafter the release of the first estimate of GDP for the 1st quarter of 2023, which was lower than the consensus of analysts.

The Dow Jones gained 1.57% to 33,826 points, while the S&P500 gained 1.96% to 4,135 points. Better performance for the Nasdaq (+2.43% to 12,142 points).

Sparkling day for Meta Platforms (+13.9% to $238.56), after the release of financial data for the first quarter of 2023.