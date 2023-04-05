Major US stock indexes register fractional discounts.

At 18.40 the Dow Jones was down 0.79% to 33,335 points, while the S&P500 was down 0.67% to 4,097 points. Negative performance also for the Nasdaq (-0.54% at 12,123 points).

Sales on securities of the financial sector. The declines of Goldman Sachs and Jp Morgan Chase stand out, losing 1.73% and 2.01% respectively.

Bad too Caterpillar (-5.18% to 217.96 dollars).