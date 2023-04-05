Home Health Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 4, 2023
Wall Street, the performance in the session of April 4, 2023

Major US stock indexes register fractional discounts.

At 18.40 the Dow Jones was down 0.79% to 33,335 points, while the S&P500 was down 0.67% to 4,097 points. Negative performance also for the Nasdaq (-0.54% at 12,123 points).

Sales on securities of the financial sector. The declines of Goldman Sachs and Jp Morgan Chase stand out, losing 1.73% and 2.01% respectively.

Bad too Caterpillar (-5.18% to 217.96 dollars).

