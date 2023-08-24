Wall Street, the performance in the session of August 24, 2023

Major US stock indexes have recorded declines in the order of 1-2% after a positive session start.

The Dow Jones closed down 1.08% at 34,099 points, while the S&P500 lost 1.35% at 4,376 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-1.87% at 13,464 points).

Only a minor upside for NVIDIA (+0.1% to 471.63 dollars, from an intraday high of 502.66 dollars), after the release of the financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2023/2024, a period closed with strong growth in revenues and profitability; the data was even better than analyst consensus. After the release of the quarterly some investment banks revised upwards the target price on NVIDIA: in particular, Jp Morgan increased the target price from 500 dollars to 600 dollars, confirming the indication to purchase the shares.

On the contrary, the downturn of Boeing stands out (-4.94% to 217.28 dollars).

