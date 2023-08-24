Home » Wall Street, the performance in the session of August 24, 2023
Wall Street, the performance in the session of August 24, 2023

by admin
Major US stock indexes have recorded declines in the order of 1-2% after a positive session start.

The Dow Jones closed down 1.08% at 34,099 points, while the S&P500 lost 1.35% at 4,376 points. Worst performance for the Nasdaq (-1.87% at 13,464 points).

Only a minor upside for NVIDIA (+0.1% to 471.63 dollars, from an intraday high of 502.66 dollars), after the release of the financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2023/2024, a period closed with strong growth in revenues and profitability; the data was even better than analyst consensus. After the release of the quarterly some investment banks revised upwards the target price on NVIDIA: in particular, Jp Morgan increased the target price from 500 dollars to 600 dollars, confirming the indication to purchase the shares.

On the contrary, the downturn of Boeing stands out (-4.94% to 217.28 dollars).

