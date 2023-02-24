The major US stock indexes registered discounts in the order of 1-2% in the last session of the week, sui fears of a resurgence of inflation in the United Stateswhich could force the FED to continue with monetary tightening.

The Dow Jones closed down 1.02% at 32,817 points, while the S&P500 lost 1.05% at 3,970 points. Minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-1.69% at 11,395 points).

Very bad day for Tesla (-2.57% to 196.88 dollars).