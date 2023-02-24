Home Health Wall Street, the performance in the session of February 24, 2023
Wall Street, the performance in the session of February 24, 2023

by admin
The major US stock indexes registered discounts in the order of 1-2% in the last session of the week, sui fears of a resurgence of inflation in the United Stateswhich could force the FED to continue with monetary tightening.

The Dow Jones closed down 1.02% at 32,817 points, while the S&P500 lost 1.05% at 3,970 points. Minus sign also for the Nasdaq (-1.69% at 11,395 points).

Very bad day for Tesla (-2.57% to 196.88 dollars).

