Home » Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 21, 2023
Health

Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 21, 2023

by admin
Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 21, 2023

The major US stock indexes registered fractional variations in the last session of the week.

The Dow Jones gained 0.01% to 35,228 points, while the S&P500 gained 0.03% to 4,536 points. On the other hand, the Nasdaq fell fractionally (-0.22% to 14,033 points).

Definitely bad session for American Express (-3.89% to $170.22) following the release of Q2 2023 financial data. The company finished the reporting period with earnings per share better than analyst consensus, while revenues were lower than expectations.

Positive closure for Intel (+1,95%).

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  10 foods that are good for the prostate after 60

You may also like

The practice telephone under control – patient service,...

The Hidden Dangers Lurking in Your Favorite Frankfurters:...

Scoliosis, osteoarthritis, discopathies: we will know more thanks...

The lion of Brandenburg and the cannibal of...

The Power of the Siesta: New Study Confirms...

Violent THUNDERSTORMS, BIG HAIL and even a TORNADO!...

Discover the Amazing Benefits of Laurel for Skin...

Blood cancer patient meets lifesaver at Bellevue Palace

How much is the work of patient associations...

Hospital reform: why patients benefit when their clinic...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy