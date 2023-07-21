Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 21, 2023

The major US stock indexes registered fractional variations in the last session of the week.

The Dow Jones gained 0.01% to 35,228 points, while the S&P500 gained 0.03% to 4,536 points. On the other hand, the Nasdaq fell fractionally (-0.22% to 14,033 points).

Definitely bad session for American Express (-3.89% to $170.22) following the release of Q2 2023 financial data. The company finished the reporting period with earnings per share better than analyst consensus, while revenues were lower than expectations.

Positive closure for Intel (+1,95%).

