Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 25, 2023

Wall Street, the performance in the session of July 25, 2023

Major US stock indexes they finished the day in positive territory.

The Dow Jones gained 0.08% to 35,438 points, while the S&P500 gained 0.28% to 4,567 points. Better performance for the Nasdaq (+0.61% to 14,145 points).

Positive day for General Electric (+6.21% to $117.1) e per Verizon Communication (+0.81% to 34.26 dollars). The two companies have communicated their financial results for the 2nd quarter of 2023, the period closed with an earnings per share better than the consensus of analysts.

On the contrary, the quarterly of Spotify Technology has disappointed (-14.3% to $140.35). The company finished the April-June 2023 period with worse-than-expected revenues and profitability.

