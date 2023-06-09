Wall Street, the performance in the session of June 8, 2023

The major US stock indexes finished the day in positive territory.

The Dow Jones closed the session up 0.5% to 33,834 points, while the S&P500 recovered 0.62% to 4,294 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+1.02% to 13,239 points).

Very bad day for GameStop (-17.9% to $21.44), after the release of the financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023, the period closed with a loss per share of $0.14, slightly lower than the consensus of analysts.