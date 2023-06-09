Home » Wall Street, the performance in the session of June 8, 2023
Health

Wall Street, the performance in the session of June 8, 2023

by admin
Wall Street, the performance in the session of June 8, 2023

The major US stock indexes finished the day in positive territory.

The Dow Jones closed the session up 0.5% to 33,834 points, while the S&P500 recovered 0.62% to 4,294 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+1.02% to 13,239 points).

Very bad day for GameStop (-17.9% to $21.44), after the release of the financial results for the 1st quarter of 2023, the period closed with a loss per share of $0.14, slightly lower than the consensus of analysts.

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of 23 February 2023

You may also like

Food contaminated by a carcinogenic substance (PBDE): symptoms...

Covid-19, situation in Italy 29 May

Vegan cold cuts: 13 out of 19 products...

Turkish cargo ship seized by knife-wielding migrants south...

Innovative medical therapy methods for hair loss

cherries at 8 euros, 5.20 for a kilo...

Does vaccinating against shingles prevent the risk of...

Eat better in old age HEALTH ADHOC

Authorization to reduce the minimum hours of pharmacy...

The Prevention Act – relaunch planned – health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy