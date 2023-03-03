The major US stock indexes ended the session in positive territory.
The Dow Jones rallied 1.05% to 33,004 points, while the S&P500 gained 0.76% to 3,981 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+0.73% to 11,463 points).
Very bad day for Tesla (-5.85% to $190.9); the indications that emerged from the automotive giant’s investor day disappointed analysts’ expectations.
On the contrary, the Salesforce quarterly enthused (+11.5% to $186.59): the company ended the 4th quarter of 2022/2023 with revenues and earnings per share above the consensus of analysts.
