The major US stock indexes ended the session in positive territory.

The Dow Jones rallied 1.05% to 33,004 points, while the S&P500 gained 0.76% to 3,981 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+0.73% to 11,463 points).

Very bad day for Tesla (-5.85% to $190.9); the indications that emerged from the automotive giant’s investor day disappointed analysts’ expectations.

On the contrary, the Salesforce quarterly enthused (+11.5% to $186.59): the company ended the 4th quarter of 2022/2023 with revenues and earnings per share above the consensus of analysts.