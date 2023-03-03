Home Health Wall Street, the performance in the session of March 2, 2023
Health

Wall Street, the performance in the session of March 2, 2023

by admin
Wall Street, the performance in the session of March 2, 2023

The major US stock indexes ended the session in positive territory.

The Dow Jones rallied 1.05% to 33,004 points, while the S&P500 gained 0.76% to 3,981 points. Plus sign also for the Nasdaq (+0.73% to 11,463 points).

Very bad day for Tesla (-5.85% to $190.9); the indications that emerged from the automotive giant’s investor day disappointed analysts’ expectations.

On the contrary, the Salesforce quarterly enthused (+11.5% to $186.59): the company ended the 4th quarter of 2022/2023 with revenues and earnings per share above the consensus of analysts.

This text is written for informational purposes only, can be modified at any time and can NOT be considered a solicitation of public savings. The website does not guarantee the correctness and does not assume responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  Novavax vaccine, why it is different from others and how it can help us against Covid

You may also like

“True” obesity or extra kilos? How to distinguish...

This is what happens to the body if...

Running: Barefoot shoes really work – but only...

Ukraine latest news. Oligarch Deripaska: Russia could run...

Hearing disorders and ear diseases: seven million Italians...

The aftermath of concussions – breaking latest news

Diet for the whole family, is it possible?...

Berrettini retires, Rune hits the semifinal and best...

The silent emergency call on your cell phone...

it is an anti-inflammatory that lowers blood sugar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy