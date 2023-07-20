Walnuts are the super food of the heart. Here comes the definitive proof

Nuts and heart: a perfect combination for cardiovascular health, definitively proven by science. A search forUniversity of Wollongong in Australia confirmed without a shadow of a doubt that eating walnuts improves heart health. The most significant impact is on total cholesterol.

Experts have analyzed over 150 studies on the topic of nuts and hearts

The researchers scrutinized more than 150 studies carried out by other research centers on the relationship between nuts and the heart. In particular, taking this dried fruit lowers the level of LDL cholesterolconsidered the bad one, which can accumulate on the walls of the arteries, forming plaques that restrict the passage to the blood flow. In medical terms we speak of atherosclerosis.

Atherosclerosis spikes the risk of:

The consequences on good cholesterol

At the same time, the fatty acids contained in walnuts increase the levels of HDL cholesterol, considered the good one. Its purpose is to act as a sweeper of the arteries to transport it to the liver which eliminates it. Maintaining a balance between the two types of cholesterol is crucial for heart health.

Australian university research confirms that walnuts provide:

omega 3antioxidants, polyphenols, carotenoids, phytosterols, fibers, minerals.

Walnuts and heart: a handful a day is enough

But there’s more. Thanks to the contribution of these nutrients, regular consumption of 30 grams per day is sufficient to lower the levels of inflammation in the body. The inflammation affects the blood vessels, resulting in stiffer arteries. They are an excellent protein choice for those who follow a vegetarian and vegan diet.

Also very important for brain health

For similar reasons, eating nuts is also important for brain health. In addition to omega 3, the lion’s share here is made up of B group vitamins, magnesium and selenium. Omega 3s are essential for the structure and function of brain cell membranes and may promote better communication between brain cells.

The role of B vitamins

Polyphenols help protect the brain from damage caused by free radicals. This slows down the natural aging process of cells. B vitamins, such as thiamin, niacin and vitamin B6 play important roles in brain energy metabolism and in the production of neurotransmitters key to brain function. These vitamins can aid concentration, memory, and mood stability.

Magnesium and selenium may play a role in improving blood circulation to the brain, promoting better oxygenation and nutrition of brain cells.

