Walnuts improve heart health, summary of 150 studies – Nutrition

Walnuts are now officially recognized as heart-healthy in research conducted by the University of Wollongong in Australia, which shows that their consumption is associated with improvements in heart health factors, such as blood cholesterol.

Systematic search of more than 150 studies confirmed the favorable effects of nut consumption on heart disease risk factors such as total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and LDL-cholesterol to high-density lipoprotein (HDL) ratio. , a key indicator of heart disease risk.

Researcher Elizabeth Neale of the University’s School of Medicine and Health writes in the journal Advances in Nutrition that the research “combines the results of many scientific studies, showing that nut consumption is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease, without negative effects on body weight”. “The study confirms that walnuts are a heart-healthy food, given the benefits on blood cholesterol levels and the ratio of HDL to LDL cholesterol in the body, as it examined randomized control studies, which ensure the highest level of scientific evidence.It is therefore confirmed that walnuts offer one of the highest plant sources of Omega 3 and antioxidants, as well as being rich in bioactive components, including polyphenols, carotenoids, phytosterols, fibers and minerals.

It has also been shown that the regular consumption of a handful of walnuts, equal to only 30 g, is able to compensate for the inflammatory effects of the body, keeping blood vessels and their walls healthy and thus preventing hardening of the arteries. Walnuts are also a great protein choice for vegetarians, as they are one of the few sources of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which help lower “bad” (LDL) cholesterol and increase the production of “good” cholesterol. ” (HDL). In addition to their antioxidant properties, walnuts are also rich in “good” unsaturated fats, which help reduce cholesterol and, together with the fibers, make you feel fuller for longer, promoting weight management.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA