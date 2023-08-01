Walnuts, the best in Italy are here: and they are even better for your health Why you should always look for these

Nights – Pinterest

Here are the varieties of nuts that can be eaten in Italy. Among them there is one that you really shouldn’t give up.

If we mention pistachios, almonds, cashews and walnuts, we have made a short list of what is the most consumed and well-known dried fruit in Italy and Europe. They lend themselves to many uses. Not only can they consume as a healthy snack, but also to include in a series of both savory and sweet preparations. Among dried fruit, walnuts are certainly the ones that have a shape and a taste that differs greatly from all the others.

On closer inspection, a walnut looks a lot like a human brain and it will be a coincidence, but the high phosphorus content the celebrate feature helps a lot. Already known and used bythe Ancient Romans who imported it from the Eastthe walnut has only one defect, its own high caloric intake. In fact, it seems that 200 g of walnuts are able to offer about 1300 cal. In short, could one live on walnuts alone? Not really, but better not to overdo it.

Experts tell us that the ideal portion of dried nuts for a day is 30 g. However, this is a general indication, because it would be advisable to personalize consumption according to one’s energy needs.

Those who are passionate about cooking will know that there are many preparations in which it is possible to insert walnuts, among them the classic walnut and radicchio risotto, salads, walnut pesto, excellent as a condiment for pasta, walnut cake and more. A type of dried fruit, much more versatile than you can imagine.

Property

Listing all the properties of walnuts is not exactly simple, because there are so many. Walnuts contain mineral salts, potassium, magnesium, copper, calcium, iron, zinc and also omega3. A composition that allows this fruit to act beneficially on the skin cardiac function.

They lower bad cholesterol and act as a nervous system tonic. A fruit with sedative and anti-inflammatory properties. The high presence of magnesium allows nuts to act for counteract stress.

Nights – Pinterest

Types of nuts

We often talk about walnuts in a general way, but in Italy they are 3 the most famous. First of all Sorrento walnuts, a very valuable and widespread typology in Campania. It is characterized by its clear and thin shell, as well as a crunchy dal kernel very pleasant flavour. The noce Chandler it comes to us from California, but in the Bel Paese they have found their natural habitat. From foval shape, the shell is smooth and larger in size.

Finally, the Lara walnut, very widespread in the Veneto region. It has a rounded shape and a sweet and delicate flavour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

