Walter Nudo against the haters after the criticisms for the video in Linate: “By the way…”

Walter Nudo silences everyone. After posting a video on his Instagram profile in which he comments on the lack of “masculinity and femininity” of the models featured on an advertising billboard of the well-known ‘Valentino’ fashion house at Milan’s Linate airport, Walter was overwhelmed by the haters. And now, the actor replies with another video: «One came to my mind history…” thus begins the post on Instagram in which Walter decides to reply to the poisonous comments.

The reply

The actor recounts an episode he read about Buddha, the Asian god, who repeatedly received criticism but always had the strength to leap up and continue on his way. “And when Buddha he met that person who criticized him and said to him: “I’ll ask you a question: if there is a person who wants to give a gift to another person and the other person refuses it, who does this gift belong to?” and the other replied: “to me, to the giver”» and here the actor throws his jab: «Here, this anger belongs to the giver, not to Buddha», impersonating himself in him.

ll video virale

In the video that has now gone viral, Walter Nudo says: «I want to share something with you: I’m in Linate and I’m seeing this advertisement here by Valentino. I see no masculinity and no femininity in this ad. If this is the message we give to the kids who see it, the kids have no points of reference, they have no basis». And he continues: «So if they go out of their minds with this confusion, it’s normal! If they then need to go to a psychologist, that’s normal, because we don’t help them at all. Let’s try to be clearer. We vaccinated, indeed, we adults, try to have more responsibility and make people understand what is masculine and what is feminine. Because in a couple this is important ». Many have accused the former winner of l’Isola dei Famosi of being too bigoted and retrograde for 2023.

