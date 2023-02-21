Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

I know the Chinese supported the Russia in his invasion ofUkraine there would be one world War. This is the warning issued in recent days by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. «It is important for us that China does not support the Russian Federation in this war. Actually, I wish he was on our side,” he said. Yet since the beginning of the conflict, Beijing seems to be doing quite the opposite.

As Biden landed in Kiev, confirmation arrived that the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi would arrive in Moscow today, the final leg of the European tour which in the last week has brought the director of the CCP’s Foreign Affairs Commission to France, Italy, Germany and Hungary. A sign of how, despite Zelensky’s appeals, Beijing immediately considers it more important to continue working on the Russian front. For some Chinese experts consulted by the Global Times, the arrival of Biden in Ukraine – defined as “irrational and selfish” – could even provoke a new military escalation by Moscow. “It is the United States, not China, that has spilled weapons on the battlefield,” Beijing’s foreign ministry warned yesterday. Clear reference to Antony Blinken’s accusations, according to which the communist leadership is considering whether to equip Putin with lethal weapons. Allegations that Wang categorically rejected on Sunday when he met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. Literally: Beijing supports “respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the rejection of the use of force as a means of resolving differences”.

THE STRATEGY

Nothing new under the sun: China does not seem willing to give up the traditional “strategic ambiguity”, or “pro-Russian neutrality”, if you prefer. Not even in view of a possible mediation between Kiev and Moscow. According to what was confirmed by Antonio Tajani – who saw Wang in Rome – the Chinese leadership has a 12-point peace plan ready. What is it about? From the first press releases, Xi Jinping’s “pax sinica” promises to be a copy and paste of what has already been said in the last year. “The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be protected, the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations must be respected, the legitimate security concerns of all countries must be taken seriously,” Wang said on stage. of Monaco anticipating the contents of the peace proposal.

Nonetheless, China is sincere when it says it wants an end to the war. After Blinken’s allegations, Beijing fears that the reputational damage will further strain relations with Washington. And the European summits were no less peremptory. For the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the sale of lethal weapons – which Beijing continues to deny – represents “the red line of bilateral relations”.

THE EXPECTATIONS

So what does China hope for? An end to the conflict but without a public humiliation of Putin. Moscow remains a crucial partner in China‘s grand plan to reform the world order. A world order that Beijing – like a large part of the global South – currently considers unbalanced in favor of the old Western powers and no longer representative of the new international balances. There is only one problem: how to reconcile geopolitical interests with economic ones. Contributing to the achievement of peace would allow Beijing to buy points in the eyes of the West. But from an economic point of view, the invasion of Ukraine and the marginalization of Moscow has allowed Chinese companies to consolidate their position in the Russian market.

Since the beginning of the war, trade with China has recorded the largest increase of all of Russia’s major trading partners. Overall bilateral transactions increased by 29.3% to $190.3 billion last year, compared to $147 billion in 2021 and $108 billion in 2018, according to Chinese customs data: Chinese imports ( driven by the sale of Russian oil) increased by 43.4% while exports reported a +12.8%. Especially Chinese companies operating in the automotive, semiconductor sector – but also in consumer products – have benefited enormously from the sanctions and the simultaneous disengagement of Western competitors. Will short-term or long-term interests prevail in Xi’s calculations?

