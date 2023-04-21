Want more in bed? What a sex ban brings to couples

“How often do you actually sleep together?”

“Perhaps every two or three weeks.”

“Real? That seldom?”

“HM Yes. you more often?

“Clear. Basically every time we see each other.” It can sound something like this when a person in a long-term relationship and a person who has just fallen in love talk about their sex life. Many people want to rip their new partner’s clothes off at every opportunity, but after a few years it becomes noticeably quieter in bed. That doesn’t have to be bad, emphasizes Laura Pietras from the Institute for Sex Research, Sexual Medicine and Forensic Psychiatry at the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). “It is important to see that the high-frequency time is not necessarily the best phase in a relationship.” One should not assume that satisfaction with one’s own sexuality automatically decreases when couples sleep together less often.

Strategies for more sex Nevertheless, frustration spreads among some couples when there is less movement in bed or when one partner has a significantly higher need for sex. In the worst case, this can endanger the relationship. There are definitely strategies for more sex. But anyone hoping for simple tricks will be disappointed. Experts agree that long-term couples have significantly less sex on average. “The frequency decreases, especially in the first years of a relationship,” says Claudia Schmiedeberg, sociologist at the Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich. A few years ago, together with a colleague, she evaluated data from the German longitudinal study pairfam, in which more than 12,000 people were regularly asked about their relationship life. According to this, heterosexual couples sleep together about seven times less per month in the fourth year than at the beginning of the relationship. In the years that follow, the length of the relationship has hardly any measurable effect. However, it can still decrease due to the increasing age of those involved, for example. According to Schmiedeberg, it hardly matters whether a couple lives together or is married. The birth of a child, on the other hand, statistically leads to less sex. This effect only disappears when the youngest child is about six years old. In general, the relationship between the length of a relationship and sex has been better researched for heterosexual couples than for homosexual couples. Sex stabilizes a relationship “In the first two years, sexuality runs by itself due to our hormone cocktail,” says Andrea Seiferth, couple therapist from Hamburg and co-author of the specialist book “Sexuality in Couple Relationships”. The desire is great at the beginning, the initial phase is experienced by many people as very intense and physical. Researchers like Pietras from the UKE assume that sex in a new relationship also serves to create intimacy and stability. According to this theory, at some point a level of intimacy is reached where sex is no longer necessary as a binding agent. See also Napoli-Atalanta, official formations: Spalletti postpones the turnover. Excluding Lookman, there's Zapata Once the initial magic of a new relationship is over, there are numerous, depending on the person, very individual factors that can slow down desire. This can be fear of failure, a life situation that is perceived as stressful, feelings of shame or reservations about your own body. According to Seiferth, one of the main factors is stress and overload. factors for good sex But the most important factor is the general condition of the relationship. “A trusting attachment quality is a big factor in good sex‘ says the therapist. Those who have the feeling of being important to the other person, of being able to rely on the other person and being able to talk openly with the other person about their own sexual experience also feel more pleasure. American sexologist and author Emily Nagoski takes a similar view. Couples with a strong sexual bond even after years or even decades do not necessarily have sex very often. According to studies, a good indicator of such an erotic connection is a particularly friendly relationship with one another, Nagoski said at a lecture a few years ago. The core question is: “Are you there emotionally and available for me?”

As a second major factor, Nagoski sees that sexuality is given high priority. Because we are basically very busy: work is haunting our heads, children want to be looked after, have friends or cause problems, housework has to be done. In the evening you lounge around in front of the television and fall into bed tired. “Stop doing all those things and create a safe space where you can just lay in bed together and feel your partner’s skin,” says Nagoski. The thought here: Desire can arise from pleasant, sensual situations. And these moments can be arranged. See also Rome, live the press conference of Mourinho and Dybala Of course there is also a very spontaneous desire for sex, where you want to attack your partner out of nowhere. But such encounters become rarer over the course of a relationship, says Seiferth. “If you only have sex when both of you spontaneously feel like it, then at some point you hardly have any.” Recognize conflicts in the relationship There is almost never a couple coming to see Seiferth for therapy where not enough sex is the only main topic. Most of the time, there are conflicts that cannot be resolved. Because a partner feels lonely in the relationship, because of recurring argument patterns that lead to hardening in dealing with each other, so that a difficult distance develops between the partners. “These couples then usually lost their sexuality,” says Seiferth. The therapist knows that couples tend to take opposite poles on a number of issues over the course of their relationship. Wilder – softer, louder – quieter, more enterprising – cozier. “There’s something like that when it comes to sexuality, too.” One of the partners then often expresses the desire for sex. This can trigger pressure that leads to displeasure in the partner. This can result in more urges for sex. “This can create negative cycles,” says Seiferth. One of her clients put it this way: “I no longer come to him to cuddle because he always wants to have sex straight away.” Couples could consider together how one partner can send signals without putting pressure on the other. According to UKE researcher Pietras, couples should ask themselves: when do we have sex? Who initiates this? How is this supposed to work? “If sex is always initiated by the same partner, you should ask yourself: How can you change that?” 3 tips for more sex Although it tends to be more the men who want more sex, says therapist Seiferth. In general, however, the differences within a gender are larger than between the genders. She thinks the widespread cliché that women prefer to cuddle and men prefer to have sex is exaggerated. Pietras also sees no clear evidence of this in studies. The advice that couples therapist Seiferth gives for more sex in the relationship requires work and a willingness to change – and more so next to than in bed: Address the conflicts in your relationship. Establish a high level of trust in one another. It also helps with letting go during sex and trying new things. Avoid a permanently high stress level, for example through never-ending to-do lists, self-optimization tendencies and an excessive sense of responsibility. Stress leads to a kind of sustained state of alert. There is a lack of calm and serenity to engage with the partner. In particular, people between 30 and 45 often want to reconcile career, children and relationships. Sexuality can fall by the wayside if the couple does not give it a certain priority. So create – in a figurative sense – an erotic space, your own culture for sexuality. Talk to your partner about your sexual needs, about what excites or slows you down. Sex appointments are also possible. What is important is sufficient time, open communication and dealing with each other that allows vulnerability and the courage to show oneself. Intimacy doesn’t just begin in bed. A physical contact in everyday life is also part of it – for example through hugs, kisses, shared enjoyment and activities as a couple. See also 5 employees without work, closes already on August 20 - Targatocn.it Whom a sex ban helps Seiferth recommends a drastic measure for couples who can no longer find each other in bed. “Sex is forbidden here. That takes the pressure off.In this way you can start from scratch to establish sexual contact again. What is it like lying naked in bed next to each other or looking at each other? How does skin contact feel? What reactions does stroking evoke? Do I want more of a particularly pleasant touch? “It is important that you really stick to the stopping rules,” says Seiferth. This relaxes both the braking and the pushing part. There is one thing that Seiferth cannot recommend at all in a sex crisis. She has observed with her clients that sometimes partners who suffer from the urge to have sex allow affairs surprisingly quickly in order to relieve themselves. But that often leads to even greater injuries. “Opening up the relationship in this case is usually a bad idea. There is a risk that both will lose each other even more.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

