Wanted and found: Chief Physician for Internal Medicine and Oncology (m/f/d) for a special rehabilitation clinic

Hamburg – New medical management wants to expand and specialize the team of specialists with the help of Kontrast Personalberatung GmbH

At the beginning of the year, a specialist clinic for oncological rehabilitation with the specialist departments of oncology, oncological gynecology and oncological urology commissioned the Hamburg headhunting agency Kontrast Personalberatung GmbH to fill the chief physician position. The experienced personnel consultants for the healthcare sector have now successfully mastered the executive search and the vacancy in the medical directorate has been filled.

Interesting employer on the Baltic Sea

The rehabilitation clinic is one of the best in Germany and offers cancer patients in Schleswig-Holstein outpatient and inpatient rehabilitation and follow-up treatment and has 260 beds.

The physicians from the departments of internal medicine, gynaecology, urology, general medicine and nutritional medicine work closely with a team of therapists, psychologists and nursing staff in the clinic. The new chief physician leads the medical team and is part of the management.

Chief Physician expands medical specialist team

The new chief physician for hematology and oncology now wants to expand and further specialize the interdisciplinary team of doctors. Highly qualified physicians are needed for this.

If you are interested in a permanent position in an established specialist clinic for oncological rehabilitation with various options for professional training and further education, Kontrast Personalberatung GmbH has further information. The headhunting agency supports the clinic in filling the new vacancies.

