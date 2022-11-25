Home Health War and pandemic feed superbugs
In Ukraine, even superbugs are threatening the possibility of treating the many wounded military and civilians since the beginning of the Russian invasion, as if the bombing of hospitals were not enough, the arrival of winter on towns and cities deprived of heating and electricity, in many places even hunger. In recent days, on Twitter, one of the usual keyboard lions who spend their time looking for pretexts to attack the next one mocked me for an old article from the end of February in which I pointed out that Ukraine, then just invaded by Russia, was in a difficult situation also from a health point of view.

