War comes to Russia, attacks in Belgorod against the “zombie Putin”: the accusations against Kiev and the anti-Kremlin partisans

The war in the house of Putin. Attacks continue in the Russian region of Belgorodbordering theUkrainewhere in the last 24 hours the army of the Kremlin has to face attacks claimed by the Russian partisans of Freedom of Russia themselves. In the night several drones they hit houses and a government building but reportedly caused no deaths or injuries.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, urged residents not to go home, saying the anti-terrorist operation was going ahead. “The Ministry of Defence, together with the security forces, is continuing to clear the area. But now I appeal to the residents of the Grayvoron district “not to return to their homes for the moment”, “the leaders of the local authorities will let you know when it is safe”, wrote the governor on Telegram. “We are awaiting the completion of the counter-terrorism operation announced yesterday. I will try to give you all the information as quickly as possible,” he concluded.

Fighting has raged along the Russia-Ukraine border after Russian partisan forces said they had invaded a border village inside Russia. “Today is the time for everyone to take responsibility for their future. It’s time for the Kremlin dictatorship to end. Freedom is near”they point out. It is the first time that an episode of the genus has been recorded since the beginning of the war, which started on February 24, 2022 with the invasion of Moscow’s troops.

Russia’s Legion of Freedom, which describes itself as an anti-Kremlin militia, explained that it had crossed the border and invaded the settlement of Kozinka, while sending units to the city of Grayvoron in the Belgorod region of Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov he said President Vladimir Putin has been briefed and work is underway to oust the “saboteurs“.

On social media, the Legion of Freedom replied: “We are also Russians but we distinguish ourselves by the fact that we no longer wanted to justify the actions of the criminals in power and we took up arms to defend our freedom and yours. But today it is time for everyone to take responsibility for their own future. It’s time to end the Kremlin dictatorship.”

THE BUDGET TO DECIPHER – Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels such as Baza and Shot report the killing of 39 saboteurs and the capture of another five in the Belgorod region. According to reports from the governor of Belgorod, 12 civilians were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, in which Moscow accuses Ukrainian militants of bombings. “Multiple rocket launchers targeted residential and civilian buildings, explosive devices were dropped by drones. As a result, there are 12 civilians injured and damages have been recorded to 29 private residential buildings and 3 cars,” he adds.

After reclaiming the town of Kozinka, they reported that they had stormed the city of Grayvoron. “Do not resist and do not be afraid: we are not your enemies. Unlike the zombie of Putinwe do not touch civilians and we do not use them for our purposes,” they communicated on Telegram, urging the inhabitants not to leave their homes.

Governor Gladkov had initially spoken of “a Ukrainian sabotage group”. But the denial has come from Kiev: “Only Russian citizens are participating,” said the Ukrainian intelligence spokesman. “Our country has nothing to do with it,” reiterated Ukrainian presidential adviser Podolyak.

The governor of Belgorod, who had already denounced an attack by Kiev on the region in the morning, to run for cover introduced the “legal regime of anti-terrorist operations, which establishes special measures and temporary restrictions”, such as the control of documents and the suspension of activities of companies that use dangerous substances. “We are checking house to house in the border villages and in Grayvoron itself,” Gladkov said on TV earlier in the evening, “and most of the population has already left the territory.”

The Kremlin, for its part, has tried to downplay the incident, defining it as an attempt by Ukraine to “divert attention from Bakhmut“. The town of Donestk remains to all intents and purposes the center of the most active fighting between Moscow and Kiev, even if the head of the Wagner group Prigozhin he reiterated, as has already happened in recent weeks, that his militiamen will leave the town by 1 June.

Peskov later admitted that the events in Russia’s Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine cause deep concern and require great efforts. “Of course, what happened yesterday causes deep concern, it once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country, this requires great efforts from us,” Peskov said.

Harsh, as usual, the words of the former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, currently deputy head of the National Security Council, quoted by the RIA Novosti agency: “Those who carried out the incursion into the Russian region of Belgorod from Ukraine are scoundrels who must not be taken prisoner but destroyed like rats”. Then the inevitable nuclear threat: “The more destructive the weapons Ukraine receives from Western countries, the greater the risk of a“nuclear apocalypse”.