War government in Israel. Gaza in the dark. Rockets from Lebanon – News

Israel has a national emergency government. The agreement was reached between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and one of the opposition leaders, Benny Gantz.

Gaza’s only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down. This was announced by an official of the Strip’s Energy Authority, which thus remains in the dark.

“Egypt has received a commitment from Hamas not to mistreat foreign and dual national hostages” Al Arabiya writes this, citing its sources according to which “Egypt will take charge of the dossier of foreign and dual national hostages held by Hamas and will reach an agreement in this regard”.

Ashkelon hospital, in southern Israel, not far from the Gaza Strip, was hit by Hamas rocket fire. A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a hospital in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon today. A spokeswoman for the health facility said this, specifying that there were no victims. “The child development center of the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon was hit directly by a projectile coming from Gaza,” added the same source.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have announced new missile attacks on Israel.

Israel, meanwhile, is striking in the Strip on an “unprecedented scale”, said Gen. Omer Tishler, Air Force chief of staff. “We are attacking the Strip” in this way “because what is happening here is something that has never happened before. There is an enemy who fires rockets and attacks the civilian population.” The Islamic University in Gaza was attacked: according to the military spokesperson the university “was used as a training center for military intelligence operatives and for the development of weapons production”.

Destroyed in Gaza – they said Palestinian sources – the home of the so-called mastermind of Hamas attacks on Israel, Mohammed Deif, killing his brother and members of his family, including his son and niece. Ynet reports it. However, there is no news of the attack’s strategist. Other relatives of Deif are reportedly trapped in the ruins of the building in the southern Gaza Strip.

Residents of large areas of northern Israel were ordered to enter shelters immediately. This was announced by Israel’s internal command, which speaks of a possible infiltration by a drone. Local media instead speak of multiple infiltrations of drones or hang gliders with armed men into Israeli territory from Lebanon.

No drones or hang gliders entered Israel from southern Lebanon: Ali Shuayb, correspondent for al Manar, Hezbollah’s TV station, said this a little while ago, positioned a few tens of meters from the Blue Line of demarcation with Israel in front of the Metulla settlement. “From southern Lebanon there are no confirmations of drones or hang gliders heading towards occupied Palestine,” Shuayb said. “It is possible that they entered from the Syrian Golan but we cannot confirm from here.”

“Five members of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) were killed in Gaza and Israel”, the Red Cross itself announced in a note from Geneva.

“Nine members of our personnel have been killed in airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Saturday.” Unrwa, the UN agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, made this known on its X profile. “The protection of civilians is fundamental, even in times of conflict. Civilians should be protected in accordance with the laws of war”, underlines UNRWA.

After missiles from Lebanon, Israel responds with the attack



Israel is responding to the new attack from Lebanon on its territory. Shortly before, an anti-tank missile was launched from across the border towards an Israeli position.

The pro-Iranian Lebanese Hezbollah says it has inflicted “a large number” of human casualties (injured and dead) to the Israeli army following the attacks this morning. Through a statement released by its media, Hezbollah adds that these shots, launched from Dhaira, are “in response to the assassination” of three members of the Shiite party on Monday evening. “The Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah) will be steadfast in its response to Israeli attacks that affect our country and the security of our people, especially when these attacks result in the loss of martyrs,” the statement read.

The army: ‘We responsible, we did not prevent Hamas’



“As an army, we are all responsible for not having prevented what happened. We are all responsible and I am responsible”: said General Omer Tishler, chief of staff of the Israeli Air Force, stating that the Hamas invasion which surprised Israel will be investigated. Tishler added that Hamas’ method of hiding its members among civilians “is no longer acceptable”, “we do not target civilians”, Tishler stressed, “there is a specific target for each attack”.

Attacks in the night



At least 30 people died during the night following the Israeli attacks on Gaza: Hamas reports this as quoted by the media. The deaths in Gaza have risen to 950 with around 5 thousand injured, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health in the Strip. 450 targets of Hamas and other Palestinian factions hit. In Beit Hanoun alone – the military spokesman said – in the north of the Strip, 80 targets were hit, including two banks used by Hamas, a tunnel and two operational centers.

300 thousand Israeli soldiers deployed at the border



The Israeli army says around 300,000 soldiers are currently stationed near the Gaza Strip for the war against Hamas. “What we are doing in these areas close to the Strip is that we have sent and deployed our infantry, our armored soldiers, our artillery corps and many other reserve soldiers: 300,000 in all,” he explained today in a video published on X the spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus. “And this is to ensure that Hamas, at the end of this war, will have no military capacity with which to threaten or kill Israeli civilians,” added the IDF lieutenant colonel.

The Gaza Ministry of Health, 1055 dead and 5184 injured



The number of deaths in Gaza has reached 1,055 with 5,184 injured. This was reported by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Erdogan accuses Israel of disproportionate use of force



“Israel’s disproportionate and unfounded attacks on Gaza could push it into an unwelcome position in the eyes of the global public.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this during a speech to the parliamentary group of his AKP party, broadcast by Turkish state TV TRT. “Waging a conflict in this way is not a war but a massacre,” Erdogan said of Israel’s bombing of Gaza. Calling on both sides to use restraint, the Turkish president said Ankara “equitably opposes the killing of civilians in Israel and the bombing of Gaza.”

