Home » War in Sudan, a laboratory with viruses taken by militiamen: what we know
Health

War in Sudan, a laboratory with viruses taken by militiamen: what we know

by admin
War in Sudan, a laboratory with viruses taken by militiamen: what we know

Biological alert in Sudan, where the military has got their hands on a laboratory of pathogens, while the exodus of foreigners continues thanks to the 72-hour truce mediated by Washington and Riyadh. The World Health Organization has denounced that a group of belligerents, it is not known which of the two parties to the conflict, has occupied a laboratory in the capital Khartoum which houses deadly pathogens such as cholera and measles which, if they get out of hand, could cause catastrophic damage.

Over 200,000 people forced to flee

“The central public health laboratory is occupied by one of the warring parties”, reported the WHO representative in Sudan, Nima Saeed Abid: “They have expelled all the technicians” and the situation is “extremely dangerous” precisely for the samples of measles, cholera and polio. Furthermore, in the country, “after 10 days of fighting, the shortage of food, water, medicines and fuel is becoming extremely acute, especially in Khartoum and the surrounding areas”, the United Nations Humanitarian Office (Ocha ). According to another UN agency, the one for refugees (UNHCR), this situation could force 270,000 people to flee to Chad and South Sudan.



read also

War in Sudan, the UN: 450 civilians killed and 4,000 wounded

See also  In civil strife in Sudan, two Chinese teachers were pointed at by soldiers and controlled for 4 hours before being released- Sing Tao Global Network

You may also like

Tinnitus and covid vaccine, is there a connection?...

Follia Nutriscore: milk like Coke zero. Forino: “System...

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the drug tofersen approved in...

With an App, the doctor-cartoon explains tumors to...

More support for patients in the Prevalle hospital...

What is the CALM2 killer gene that exonerates...

Other than strict diets: if you don’t know...

in the field with medical teams and facilities...

New York, Jean Carroll in court: “Trump raped...

Ankle sprain for Dybala, the latest

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy