War in Sudan, a laboratory with viruses taken by militiamen: what we know

Biological alert in Sudan, where the military has got their hands on a laboratory of pathogens, while the exodus of foreigners continues thanks to the 72-hour truce mediated by Washington and Riyadh. The World Health Organization has denounced that a group of belligerents, it is not known which of the two parties to the conflict, has occupied a laboratory in the capital Khartoum which houses deadly pathogens such as cholera and measles which, if they get out of hand, could cause catastrophic damage.