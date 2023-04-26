War in Sudan, a laboratory with viruses taken by militiamen: what we know

Biological alert in Sudan, where the military has got their hands on a laboratory of pathogens, while the exodus of foreigners continues thanks to the 72-hour truce mediated by Washington and Riyadh. The World Health Organization has denounced that a group of belligerents, it is not known which of the two parties to the conflict, has occupied a laboratory in the capital Khartoum which houses deadly pathogens such as cholera and measles which, if they get out of hand, could cause catastrophic damage.
Over 200,000 people forced to flee
“The central public health laboratory is occupied by one of the warring parties”, reported the WHO representative in Sudan, Nima Saeed Abid: “They have expelled all the technicians” and the situation is “extremely dangerous” precisely for the samples of measles, cholera and polio. Furthermore, in the country, “after 10 days of fighting, the shortage of food, water, medicines and fuel is becoming extremely acute, especially in Khartoum and the surrounding areas”, the United Nations Humanitarian Office (Ocha ). According to another UN agency, the one for refugees (UNHCR), this situation could force 270,000 people to flee to Chad and South Sudan.