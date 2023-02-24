A year ago, Vladimir Putin’s Russia denied plans to invade Ukraine. Fear of this warlike choice by the Kremlin had been circulating for almost a year, especially in recent months with the sending of troops to the border with Ukraine for what turned out to be fake exercises. The attack was also widely prepared from the media point of view, with false news and misdirections that served to create disorder and distrust in the West. A process of disinformation that found fertile ground thanks to two years of pandemic where terror and discontent have strengthened a sentiment against institutions and science. In fact, it is not difficult to see how the malcontents, the No Vaxes and the conspiracy theorists easily identified themselves in the clearly anti-Western Russian propaganda. Today, February 24, 2023, we can observe the fruits of Russian propaganda, particularly in Italy.

Back in December we published a gallery with all the disinformation related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but we need to focus on some of the key episodes. The first is undoubtedly the “Mongoose Launch” operation implemented by the pro-Russians of the two self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donbass, Donetsk and Lugansk. The name was discovered by reading the metadata of the videos in which both leaders of the “republics” launched an appeal to the population in view of an alleged offensive in Kiev. It was all planned, the metadata don’t lie: the shooting was done in the previous days and then spread the message as “today’s”.

The two videos of separatist leaders.

While the Russians and pro-Russians spoke of an alleged Ukrainian attack, in the West there was fear of a Russian attack, indicating a start date which later turned out to be wrong. To exalt the error was an editorial by Marco Travaglio on Daily fact on February 23, 2022, in which he mentioned “yet another American fake news of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (still postponed due to good weather), we were all in suspense waiting for the Word”. The reporter could not have imagined that the full-scale invasion of the country would begin the next day. These are precisely the episodes that generate conflict and confusion and that play into Russian propaganda.

Marco Travaglio’s editorial tweet.

From the Covid infodemic to that of war. It is difficult to count the number of Telegram sources in Russian, Ukrainian, English and so on. As at the beginning of the pandemic, many were created with the aim of attracting subscribers and creating communities capable of spreading shared content, verified or not. On the contrary, the more the content suited the target audience, the more it pushed despite everything. One channel in particular played a role in Russian propaganda as it was sponsored by the Russian Defense Ministry: “War on Fakes”.

The site of the Russian ministry sponsoring the fake fact-checking site.

We have been aware of this Telegram channel and its site of the same name since the early days of the Russian invasion, realizing a very important detail: the site’s domain was created on the morning of February 24, 2022, the same day Vladimir Putin gave the away to the conflict. The purpose? An anonymous site of fake fact-checking to spread fake news and conspiracy theories certified by Russian institutions. The contents published within the Telegram channel were then taken up and shared by the official accounts of Russian ministries and embassies around the world, as in the case of the Bucha massacre and the bombing of the Mariupol hospital.

Oliver Stone sharing the “War on Fakex” article on Bucha

In the first days of April 2022, once the video of the corpses taken from a car on a street in Bucha was released, brief moments were shared to argue that it was a staging. «Bucha the “corpse” on the right moves his hand, in the mirror the corpse behind sits down after the car has passed. Fabulous! I missed the post covid corpses smoking or scratching themselves» wrote a user via Twitter, confirming how much the infodemic and fake news about the pandemic have facilitated certain beliefs in favor of Russian propaganda. This narrative was generated by the “War on Fakes” channel, by publishing a Telegram post shared closely by the official channel of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The sharing of the Russian Ministry of Defense of the conspiracy theory on the Bucha massacre generated by “War on Fakes”.

The “War on Fakes” channel cast doubt on the events of Bucha contesting the timing, insinuating that the perpetrators of the massacre could not have been the Russians as they would have left the city on March 30. To give credence to this reconstruction, many shared the video of the mayor of Bucha which, as we explained to Open Fact-checking, did not confirm the theory at all. The same video of the mayor was shared by Toni Capuozzo in a Facebook post of April 5, 2022. The Italian journalist, also supported by Nicola Porro through his blogwas one of the most followed commentators on the Bucha massacre, feeding doubts about the responsibilities of the Russians by turning the crosshairs towards the Ukrainian soldiers.

Following the bombing of the Mariupol hospital by the invading army on March 9, 2022, the “War on Fakes” channel accused two pregnant girls of being the same person playing both in favor of Ukrainian propaganda. The fake fact-checking, published on March 10th, was then taken up by the Russian embassies via Twitter, in particular by the one in the United Kingdom where he shared photos of the two girls with the words “Fake”. The two young women were targeted by pro-Russians, but only one was able to comment on what happened: Marianna, the girl identified as a “beauty blogger” and the only survivor of the two.

The conspiracy theory spread by the channel “War on Fakes” about Marianna was reported by the Russian ambassador to the UN.

A few weeks after the bombing, the Ukrainian media accused the Russians of kidnapping the young mother. Giorgio Bianchi, an Italian and well-known pro-Russian photojournalist who later became a candidate for the ranks of Sovereign and Popular Italy in the 2022 elections, met and interviewed Marianna on behalf of VisioneTV with the aim of disproving this narrative. During their dialogue, the young woman declares that she has not “seen this information” about her and the girl who later died, no mention of the authors of the false news on their behalf, not even by the interviewer. Marianna herself, later interviewed by BBC, claims to have been inundated with accusing and threatening messages due to the false news spread by the Russian authorities about her. However, as reported by the British media, Marianna has refrained from criticizing Russian officials directly, preferring to pin the blame on AFP photographers for having released the photos of her and that these would have sparked the imagination of her accusers of her.

Giorgio Bianchi’s interview with Marianna published by the Italian channel VisioneTV.

VisioneTVthe channel where Giorgio Bianchi interviewed Marianna, is managed by Francesco Toscano, former co-founder of Vox Italia with the philosopher Diego Fusaro amico by Alexander Dugin. During 2022, the owner of the online television channel was the protagonist of the Italian elections with the political party Italia Sovrana e Popolare together with Giorgio Bianchi. Support for the Russian narrative continues, as demonstrated by the tweet of the Russian embassy in Italy on 10 February 2023 where he announces the live broadcast in Italian of Vladimir Putin’s speech broadcast by VisioneTV.

Russian propaganda has managed to penetrate Italy, in one way or another, through various channels, conscious or not, fueling even more doubts about the conflict and fueling an anti-Ukrainian, anti-European and anti-American hatred. An operation which, however, did not start at all on 24 February 2022, but since the first invasion of Ukraine in 2014 thanks to channels born the same year such as Pandora TV of the late Giulietto Chiesa, the latter used by the Russian embassy in Italy to support the false narrative of the “Nazi coup d’état in Ukraine in 2014“.

Read on about Open

Read also: