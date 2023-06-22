War in Ukraine, British missiles bomb bridge connecting Crimea

Accusations from both sides. Russian authorities in Crimea and Kherson have denounced a Ukrainian shelling, allegedly carried out with British long-range Storm Shadow missiles, against the Chongar Bridge, which connects the two Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia. ‘Chongar Bridge was hit. There are no casualties. At the moment, explosives experts are conducting an examination to evaluate the type of ammunition,” wrote the head of the Crimean peninsula, Sergey Axyonov, on his Telegram channel.

The interim governor of the southern province of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, also stated on Telegram that, according to a preliminary assessment, “British Storm Shadow missiles were used”. The manager spoke not of a bridge but of attacked “bridges” near Chongar, on the administrative border between Kherson and Crimea, explaining that the roadbed of the bridges was damaged, making it necessary to suspend traffic. «Kiev terrorists want to intimidate Kherson residents, spread panic among the population, but they will not succeed. We are able to repair the bridges quickly, the passage of cars will be restored in the very near future », he assured. The war between Russia and Ukraine is now experiencing another delicate moment.

