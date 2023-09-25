War in Ukraine Russia, large-scale air raid alert in the country

Poland has prepared transit corridors for Ukrainian wheat to pass through and be “exported where it is needed”, Polish President Andrzej Duda said today in an interview with local channel TVP1. “Transit corridors have been prepared in Poland, thanks to which Ukrainian grain can pass through Poland and be exported to where it is needed. We are trying to help

Ukraine and those countries that need this help,” he

said Duda, as quoted by his office. Ukraine’s dispute with Poland, traditionally one of its most ardent supporters in its fight against Russian aggression, was triggered by Warsaw’s decision to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain products beyond the expiry date set by the EU on 15 September.

