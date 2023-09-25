Home » War in Ukraine Russia, large-scale air raid alert in the country
Health

War in Ukraine Russia, large-scale air raid alert in the country

by admin

Poland has prepared transit corridors for Ukrainian wheat to pass through and be “exported where it is needed”, Polish President Andrzej Duda said today in an interview with local channel TVP1. “Transit corridors have been prepared in Poland, thanks to which Ukrainian grain can pass through Poland and be exported to where it is needed. We are trying to help

Ukraine and those countries that need this help,” he

said Duda, as quoted by his office. Ukraine’s dispute with Poland, traditionally one of its most ardent supporters in its fight against Russian aggression, was triggered by Warsaw’s decision to extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain products beyond the expiry date set by the EU on 15 September.

See also  There is only one tank in the Red Square parade this year – yqqlm

You may also like

The Impact of Ultra-Processed Foods on Children’s Mental...

Asian noodles: varieties, recipes and preparation | >...

Alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis, new target therapy...

Understanding the Right Way to Incorporate Fruit into...

European Depression Day / Expert from the Oberberg...

Argentine Doctor Julio César Palmaz Honored for Creation...

What is an “irreversible” coma and how long...

Confrontation Erupts Between Local Health Authority and General...

Being happy: At what age is this best...

The Glucose Goddess: How Jessie Inchauspé Disseminates Scientific...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy