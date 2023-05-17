Home » War in Ukraine, Russia’s GDP down after Western sanctions
Health

War in Ukraine, Russia’s GDP down after Western sanctions

by admin
War in Ukraine, Russia’s GDP down after Western sanctions

The effects of the war in Ukraine are also being felt in Moscow. Also thanks to the sanctions from the West, Moscow is experiencing a moment of contraction of its economy. Russia’s GDP contracted by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2023, according to a preliminary assessment by the Russian Statistics Agency (Rosstat), a year after the flurry of Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Read also: Russia-Ukraine war, solution for peace: 100 km demilitarized zone

The first quarter was characterized by the introduction of the European embargo on Russian oil products which added to the embargo on crude oil and by the G7 price cap on Russian oil of 60 dollars a barrel; measures that have pushed down Moscow’s revenue.

See also  “A whole different SMA”: the campaign to support newborn screening and independent living

You may also like

Heart attack, what are the strange symptoms that...

what they are and why they are dangerous...

is the first time in Italy |

applause for Johnny Depp, Michael Douglas star performer

Anorexic or bulimic daughters and sons: who to...

Not just antibiotics: the drug shortage alarm continues...

Controversial sweeteners affect our immune cells

ADUC – Health – Article

With these styling tips you will succeed perfectly

Anxiety and stress are not only dangerous for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy