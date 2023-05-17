War in Ukraine, Russia’s GDP down after Western sanctions

The effects of the war in Ukraine are also being felt in Moscow. Also thanks to the sanctions from the West, Moscow is experiencing a moment of contraction of its economy. Russia’s GDP contracted by 1.9% in the first quarter of 2023, according to a preliminary assessment by the Russian Statistics Agency (Rosstat), a year after the flurry of Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Read also: Russia-Ukraine war, solution for peace: 100 km demilitarized zone

The first quarter was characterized by the introduction of the European embargo on Russian oil products which added to the embargo on crude oil and by the G7 price cap on Russian oil of 60 dollars a barrel; measures that have pushed down Moscow’s revenue.