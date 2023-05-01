War in Ukraine, the Pope returning from Budapest: “A peace mission is underway”. And he wants to meet Kirill

The mission of Pope Francis in Hungary ends. During the flight from Budapest that brought the pontiff back to Rome, at Fiumicino airport, journalists had a long conversation on the theme of the war in Ukraine. The Holy See, it was reiterated, has a peace mission underway. «I believe that peace is always made by opening channels, it can never be done by closing them. I always invite you to open relationships, channels of friendship. This isn’t easy. I made the same speech with Viktor Orbán and a bit everywhere». Jorge Mario Bergoglio also focused on the talks he had, regarding the conflict, with the Hungarian president and Metropolitan Hilarion. Could they be figures capable of facilitating dialogue with Moscow? «We talked about all these things, certainly not about Little Red Riding Hood. Everyone is interested in the road to peace. I am willing to do whatever it takes. Now a mission is underway: for now it is not public, I will talk about it when it is public”.

On the interrupted dialogues, Pope Francis clarified that the meeting with Kirill will have to take place: «The meeting with Patriarch Kirill that we were supposed to have last year in June in Jerusalem is pending. He was suspended because of the war, but this meeting will have to take place». On the relationship with the patriarch, the Pontiff said that he has had the opportunity to speak to us only once since the beginning of the war, for 40 minutes. “Then through Metropolitan Antonij, who took Hilarion’s place: through him I keep the relationship with Kirill”, he said. «With the Russian side I have a good relationship with the ambassador to the Holy See, whom he is now leaving after seven years. A cultured, serious, very balanced person. My relationship with the Russians is essentially with the ambassador.’ Finally, the Pontiff also promised a hand to Ukraine for the return to the country of children deported to Russia: «The Holy See acted as an intermediary in some prisoner exchange situations, and through the embassy it went well, I think this might work too. It is right and we must help so that this is not a casus belli, but a human case. It is a problem of humanity, before a problem of war loot or war relocation. All human gestures help, but gestures of cruelty don’t help. We must do everything humanly possible.”

