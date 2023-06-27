War Russia Ukraine. Sabrina Ferilli displaces everyone: the shocking sentence about Zelensky

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted coup against Tsar Valdimir Putin was and is at the center of numerous debates. The leader of the mercenary militia has shaken the strength of the Kremlin and put the whole world on high alert. The armed insurrection that has threatened Russia has attracted the attention of journalists, pundits and celebrities. It was an intervention by Sabrina Ferilli that caused discussion. The actress, on her Instagram profile, did not hold back and commented on what happened in strong tones.

“Traitors horrify me,” Ferilli wrote in an Instagram story immediately after the attempted coup d’état organized by Prigozhin, the leader of the private militias who, after threatening Putin, stopped 200 km from Moscow. In the story of the Roman actress, a statement made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also reported: “Russia’s weakness is evident”. Sabrina Ferilli made her reflections public and added: “He said the most overrated man who has been bankrolled for months with money and weapons from all over the world. Madness!”, taking a dig at all those who have always supported the country attacked, Ukraine.

Later, after hearing the news of the withdrawal of Prigozhin and his troops thanks to the mediation of Belarusian President Lukashenko, the actress took up a newspaper headline, “Let’s go back so as not to shed more blood”, returned to the subject and said typed strong words: “Wicked. Who knows now recommended by whom”. Ferilli’s intervention unleashed users who, on Twitter, pointed the finger at her: “We can’t supply weapons and money, but who should we admire? That bloodthirsty Putin?”, “The field should be left free for Putin and everyone her supporters?”, “I even liked her, but these are sleazy and silly statements”. For now, the actress, although she ended up in the eye of the storm, has not provided explanations on these statements of hers.