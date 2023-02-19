An “absurd and almost hysterical” reaction: this is how the head of Chinese diplomacy Wang Yi raised the tone of the clash over the shooting down of the spy balloon in the sky over the United States. Xi Jinping’s envoy to the Munich Security Conference repeated Beijing’s version: â€œIt was an unmanned civilian airship, diverted over American airspace by westerly winds.’ The Pentagon, on the other hand, has no doubts: it recovered the wreck from the shallow waters off the coast of South Carolina and explains that the equipment on board was for espionage.

According to Wang Yi, the downing of the aircraft â€œit was a gesture of weakness, not by force» by the White House. An allusion to the internal American political debate: the US press has abundantly reported that President Joe Biden he hesitated for days before giving the order to open fire and it was probably prompted by the Republican opposition calling for a harder line with the Chinese.

The Pentagon retorts the accusation by stating that the spying operation, mounted on the eve of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing, has highlighted a risky disconnect in Beijing between politics and military operations: ‘We believe that Xi was only informed by his generals after we discovered their balloon,’ he told the New York Times Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense. The declaration can also be read as a signal to facilitate the resumption of diplomatic contacts.

The foreign affairs officer of the Chinese Politburo has arrived in Munich after stops in Paris and Rome. His mission has above all the aim of not losing the economic relationship with the European Union, which is valid about 700 billion euros of trade per year (the first partner, by far, is Germany). See also High cholesterol, here are the foods and habits to change: "be careful"

To show Beijing’s good will, Wang announced in Rome to Minister Antonio Tajani an imminent “peace speech” which Xi Jinping will deliver by February 24, the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Beijing does not call it an invasion and has never condemned it. Nor has Xi ever repudiated the promise of “cooperation without limits” made to Vladimir Putin on February 4, 2022, when Russian tanks were already massed on the Ukrainian border (US intelligence has revealed that it had passed the information to Chinese embassy in Washington, in the hope that Xi would dissuade his friend Putin in extremis; Beijing denied the secret contact).

Yesterday Wang said that China is preparing a proposal for a peaceful political solution. Dialogue is needed, he repeated: Â «We must abide by the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty … we are against any attack on civilian nuclear facilities.’ They are not new words. And the Beijing envoy also reiterated that “the legitimate security concerns of all parties must be guaranteed”: and the party to which he refers is always Russia. Wang addressed the Europeans: “Think calmly” about how to resolve the crisis Â«because there are some forces that do not want the success of the negotiations, nor that the war will soon end.’ We will have to wait until the 24th to find out if Xi really wants to get involved. Â«Beijing’s position remains very ambiguousÂ»observed the European Commissioner for Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis: ‘They continue to look for ways to circumvent the sanctions on Russia’. See also Watch out for the QR code, cybercriminals could be around the corner