War Ukraine Russia. Explosions in Dnipro, Moscow appreciates Vatican's peace efforts. LIVE

Ukraine, Tokyo sanctions another 24 individuals and 78 Russian companies

The government of Japan has decided to extend anti-Russian sanctions due to the war in Ukraine, blacklisting 24 people and 78 companies. This was announced by the Japanese Foreign Ministry, specifying that among the 24 people, whose assets must be frozen if found on the territory of Japan, are the journalist Olga Skabeyeva, the commander of the Sparta battalion Artyom Zhoga and the director general of Almaz -Antey Concern Yan Novikov, as well as the commander of the Airborne Troops, Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinsky and the commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Troops, Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev.
Individual sanctions were also imposed on a number of government officials and prosecutors from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and the Zaporozhzhia and Kherson regions. Among the companies affected by the sanctions are the Russian state research center SCRI Electropribor, the drone maker ENICS, the Central Research Institute Burevestnik, the Central Research and Development Institute Tsiklon, Elektronstandart, Ural Works of Civil Aviation and others businesses.
Additionally, Japan is imposing export restrictions on 80 Russian companies. Among the companies affected by the sanctions are the Russian mobile operator MegaFon, the Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects in the Defense Industry, the design bureau NPO Lavochkin, the manufacturer of Kamaz trucks, the Skolkovo Foundation and the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology. Overall, 437 Russian companies and organizations are now subject to export restrictions to the country. Japan’s anti-Russian sanctions now affect around 1,000 Russian people and around 100 organizations. The country froze the assets of Otkrytiye bank, Novikombank, Sovkombank, VTB bank, Rossiya bank, Promsvyazbank and VEB.RF.

