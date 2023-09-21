War Ukraine Russia, Kiev attack in Crimea: traffic suspended on the bridge

Traffic on the Crimean bridge, which connects Russia with the Peninsula, is temporarily suspended. CNN writes this quoting the local road information center. Ukrainian intelligence earlier confirmed a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet oil depot in Crimea, saying details of the operation will be made known.

Meanwhile, Poland has announced that it will stop providing military aid to Ukraine because it will have to arm its army.

Zelensky and Lavrov in the same room in New York to participate in the United Nations special session dedicated to Ukraine. ‘Russia’s presence in the Security Council is illegitimate and the veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what pushed the UN into this stalemate,’ says the Ukrainian leader. Guterres calls for an immediate stop to Russian attacks on civilians.

