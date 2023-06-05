Home » War Ukraine Russia. Kiev: Conducted offensive actions in some sectors of the front
War Ukraine Russia. Kiev: Conducted offensive actions in some sectors of the front

“I hate to say it, but I don’t think people are affected emotionally by the war in Ukraine, it’s simply because it affects their pockets. Ukraine is a great source of food for the world, of natural resources, of gas. Why not are they moved by the thousand other terrible wars that exist in Africa and throughout the world? Because those don’t touch their pockets. There isn’t a single war that doesn’t deserve attention and solidarity, help and respect”. To speak is the Israeli singer Noa, in Italy to present the second edition of L’Arca di Noa, the festival she conceived which will be held in Arona on Lake Maggiore from 22 to 25 June. Four days of music to promote art and culture, but above all equality, solidarity and the uniqueness of all living beings. “An opportunity to hear exceptional musicians who have never performed in Italy”. “Music is a bridge, an outstretched hand, a glue that unites”, Noa tells ANSA, in the hall of her Roman hotel, always an activist for peace (primarily in Israel) and for social and environmental rights, returning from the party for the Napoli championship. “It was crazy. Naples for me is a ‘state of mind’. A state of mind, an idea. It represents many things: first of all the migrants. My neighbors in America were Neapolitans. And then Naples is flexibility , openness to the outside. There are so many problems, but people don’t allow these to kill their happiness and their smiles. Society is not a slave to money like in America. The team’s victory is an encouragement for everyone “. Talking about immigration in Italy today is not easy. “There are problems with migrants all over the world – says Noa – Leaders should show more human compassion and solidarity. Finding a balance: it’s a challenge, but it’s not a question to be resolved with everything black and white”.

