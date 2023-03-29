Svr director warned Putin: “We need more time before we invade”

The director of the SVR (International Intelligence Service) Sergei Naryshkin had unsuccessfully warned Putin before the start of the invasion of Ukraine, specifying that more time would be needed to prepare it. This was stated by the British Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in a 39-page report on the actions of the Russian services pre-war and during the conflict.

The SVR had started preparing the invasion as early as June 2021. And it has had greater success than the military. As well as the FSB (Federal Security Service) which managed to dominate the population of the occupied territories, downloading the hard drives of the computers of government offices, identifying people loyal to the Ukrainian state who would then be arrested and interrogated. The mistake of the services of anticipating a welcome with open arms for the Moscow forces has actually overshadowed the success of their work, it is underlined.

“It is evident that the Russian special services were able to recruit a large network of agents in Ukraine before the invasion and that much of this support apparatus remained available after the invasion, providing a constant flow of intelligence to the forces Russia,” the report reads. The FSB had formed interim task forces targeting cities like Melitopol. And as the forces advanced, the FSB seized the computer memories that allowed the intelligence to compile lists of Ukrainians to be arrested for intimidation purposes, to induce the population not to resist. At least 800 Ukrainian officials have been co-opted to work for the FSB, some forced some not. For Russian services, only 8% of the population needs to be co-opted in order to control the territory. For Rusi, the FSB strategy worked.