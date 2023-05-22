War Ukraine Russia, Kiev does not give up: ‘We are still with Bakhmut, we are advancing to the sides’. LIVE

18
A short ceremony closed the three days of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, with a renewed commitment of the leaders in support of Ukraine. President Zelensky and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the Peace Memorial. Meanwhile, according to the commander of the land forces in Kiev, his troops still control only an “insignificant” portion of Bakhmut, which Wagner’s Russian mercenaries claim capture, but are advancing on the flanks
