War Ukraine Russia. Kiev drone exploded near Kursk nuclear power plant. LIVE

Russian attacks on nine Ukrainian oblasts killed two civilians and injured 11 others, regional authorities said. According to the Air Force, Russia launched six Shahed-type drones to attack the southern regions of Ukraine and targeted Kharkiv Oblast with an Iskander ballistic missile overnight.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops hit a fire station in Izium, wounding eight rescuers, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the fire station building and 13 pieces of equipment were damaged. Russian attacks on the region a day earlier damaged homes and outbuildings, Syniehubov said.

Five of the six Russian drones were shot down in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, while the others hit infrastructure near Voznesensk in Mykolaiv oblast, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command and the regional governor said, adding that they were not casualties have been reported in the city.

