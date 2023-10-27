Home » War Ukraine Russia. Kiev drone exploded near Kursk nuclear power plant. LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev drone exploded near Kursk nuclear power plant. LIVE

by admin

Russian attacks on nine Ukrainian oblasts killed two civilians and injured 11 others, regional authorities said. According to the Air Force, Russia launched six Shahed-type drones to attack the southern regions of Ukraine and targeted Kharkiv Oblast with an Iskander ballistic missile overnight.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops hit a fire station in Izium, wounding eight rescuers, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, the fire station building and 13 pieces of equipment were damaged. Russian attacks on the region a day earlier damaged homes and outbuildings, Syniehubov said.

Five of the six Russian drones were shot down in Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts, while the others hit infrastructure near Voznesensk in Mykolaiv oblast, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command and the regional governor said, adding that they were not casualties have been reported in the city.

See also  "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" Producer Interview "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty"

You may also like

The Transformative Impact of AI in Medicine: Revolutionizing...

mistreatment in a social-health facility, house arrest for...

Climbing Stairs Daily Can Reduce the Risk of...

Time change: One in three people have difficulty...

Mount Sinai Hospital Renames Cardiology Services in Honor...

Breakthrough in Cholesterol Treatment: Promising Injection Results in...

Authorisation/renewal/modification/discharge of preparation of master formulas and official...

Cefusa Achieves Double Certification in Animal Welfare for...

SMA, those tests capable of discovering the disease...

How to Stop Emotional Hunger and Improve Your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy