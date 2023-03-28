Russian drone attack on Kiev, explosions and fires

Explosions and fires occurred in Kiev last night, caused by a Russian drone attack. This was announced by the local authorities, quoted by the Kyiv Independent. The military administration of the Ukrainian capital oblast has announced that it has shot down all the unmanned aircraft used by the Moscow forces for the attack, which took place shortly after 10 pm local time (9 pm in Italy) The firefighters intervened in the Sviatoshynskyi and Obolonskyi districts of Kiev. No casualties or injuries were reported, according to mayor Vitalii Klitschko