War Ukraine Russia, Medvedev: ‘The prospect of nuclear war is growing’. LIVE

Ukraine denounces Lavrov’s ‘hypocrisy’ to the UN

Kiev has denounced the “hypocrisy” of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who yesterday chaired a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on the “defence of principles” of the United Nations Charter. “A true hypocritical circus. Lavrov presides over the UN Security Council justifying war, massacres, total destruction…”, Mykhaïlo Podolyak, adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky, snapped on Twitter. “Russia is clearly humiliating democracy, freedom and conventions,” he added. The authenticity of Podoliak’s tweet was confirmed to AFP by a source from the Ukrainian presidency. The head of Russia’s diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, has been in New York since Monday, while Russia holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council until the end of April. Yesterday the Russian minister declared that the United Nations system “is in deep crisis”, accusing the West, and in particular the United States, of being responsible. Today he will have to chair a session of debates on the situation in the Middle East and hold a press conference, after more than a year of invasion in Ukraine.