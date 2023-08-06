War Ukraine Russia. Moscow, hit Ukrainian airbases in western regions. LIVE

The Ukrainian authorities have denounced new bombings on the city of Kharkiv, after those yesterday evening which, according to President Volodi’mir Zelenski, hit a transfusion centre. “Kharkiv is under enemy fire. We ask citizens to exercise extreme caution,” warned the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhovv, through his Telegram account. During the night Zelensky spoke of three new attacks that region, one of which hit a blood transfusion center, where

-apparently- there were “dead and wounded”, even if it didn’t

specified how many. According to Zelenski, firefighters are

managed to put out the flames, while the anti-aircraft defenses shot down several missiles. The attacks took place late Saturday evening, according to the Ukrainian portal Ukrinform, which cites the air force and speaks of 70 missiles and drones launched during the night.

