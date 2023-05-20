War Ukraine Russia, news. Chief Wagner: ‘Bakhmut got control’. Kiev denies it. LIVE

‘President Zelensky is in Hiroshima, where the G7 is underway: “Today peace will become closer”, he wrote on social media. He notes Moscow’s reaction to the opening up of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. “Western countries are taking colossal risks if they supply them to Ukraine,” said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. And G7 leaders have warned China of its “militarization activities” in the Asia-Pacific region. “The G7 defames us and interferes in internal affairs”, replied Beijing. Warning from the greats also to Iran: “It must stop supporting Russian aggression”. Russian forces have taken control of the city of Bakhmut. This was claimed by the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, quoted by Interfax. “This is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut,” the spokesman of the Ukrainian troops replies.

“I can confirm that Pope Francis has entrusted Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna and President of the Italian Episcopal Conference, with the task of leading a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which will contribute to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never resigned by the Holy Father, that this can start paths of peace. The timing of this mission, and its modalities, are currently being studied”. This was communicated by the director of the Vatican press office, Matteo Zuppi.