Ukraine, Berlin ambassador to Moscow: “Diplomacy does not mean capitulation of Kiev”

At the moment there is little chance that the war in Ukraine will be stopped by diplomacy. This was stated by the future German ambassador to Russia, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff. “Currently, both warring sides, Ukraine and Russia, are trying to gain an advantage on the battlefield. As long as this is the case, diplomacy will remain in the background,” Lambsdorff told Welt am Sonntag. The ambassador also underlined the need to clarify what is meant by “diplomacy”: “Some people use the word diplomacy, but in reality they mean the capitulation of Ukraine”. “We as the Federal Republic of Germany, as part of the European Union and NATO, have made the clear decision to stand by the attacked country.” Lambsdorff has announced that he will report this position to his interlocutors in Moscow “diplomatically, but clearly”.

