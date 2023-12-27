Home » War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosions during the night in Odessa and Kherson. LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosions during the night in Odessa and Kherson. LIVE

by admin
War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosions during the night in Odessa and Kherson. LIVE

Last night Russian forces launched 46 ‘Shahed’ type kamikaze attack drones on the territory of Ukraine, 32 of which were destroyed by the air defense forces: this is what the Ukrainian Joint Forces General Staff writes in its morning briefing, cited by the media including Ukrinform. Having left again from Balaklava, in the Crimea, and from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in the Russian region of Krasnodar (RF), the drones left “in successive waves between 7pm yesterday (6pm Italian time) and 3.50am today (2.50am Italians). Most were directed to front-line territories, in particular over Kherson, where a crowd at the train station was targeted and where a policeman died. Many of the drones that were not shot down “fell without consequences”, underlined the air force. The regions of Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad were targeted by the Russians, writes Kiev.

See also  SANTA CLAUS AND HIS HELPERS ARRIVE IN THE PEDIATRICS IN CONA

You may also like

Tuina therapy | manual therapy | meridian theory...

The Importance of Wellness Programs in Companies to...

“Be careful, doing too much physical exercise accelerates...

That will change in 2024 for those with...

The High Risk of Stroke in Atrial Fibrillation...

The holidays and winter: 8 remedies against depression

the amazing list to know

European Antibiotic Week 2023High number of acute respiratory...

The Devastating Effects of Childhood Abuse and Sexual...

Not only Long Covid, but also “long flu”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy