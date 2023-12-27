War Ukraine Russia, news. Explosions during the night in Odessa and Kherson. LIVE

Last night Russian forces launched 46 ‘Shahed’ type kamikaze attack drones on the territory of Ukraine, 32 of which were destroyed by the air defense forces: this is what the Ukrainian Joint Forces General Staff writes in its morning briefing, cited by the media including Ukrinform. Having left again from Balaklava, in the Crimea, and from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, in the Russian region of Krasnodar (RF), the drones left “in successive waves between 7pm yesterday (6pm Italian time) and 3.50am today (2.50am Italians). Most were directed to front-line territories, in particular over Kherson, where a crowd at the train station was targeted and where a policeman died. Many of the drones that were not shot down “fell without consequences”, underlined the air force. The regions of Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi and Kirovohrad were targeted by the Russians, writes Kiev.

