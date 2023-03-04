Kiev, ‘820 Russian soldiers killed in one day’

Russia has lost 820 men in the last day, bringing the losses among its ranks up to 152,000 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified. According to reports by the Ukrainian military, Russian losses to date would be around 152,000 men, 3,409 tanks, 6,683 armored vehicles, 2,414 artillery systems, 487 multiple rocket launchers, 247 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces would also have lost 302 aircraft, 289 helicopters, 5,289 vehicles, 18 naval units and 2,066 drones.