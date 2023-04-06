Home Health War Ukraine Russia, news. Putin: ‘It’s hot war with the United States now’. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia, news. Putin: ‘It’s hot war with the United States now’. LIVE

Kiev: more than 60 Russian attacks rejected yesterday

The Ukrainian Air Force yesterday launched 17 attacks against Russian positions, while the Army rejected more than 60 offensives by the Moscow forces mainly in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev announced it in its daily update on the progress of the conflict. Ukrinform reports it. “Our defenders destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and two Orlan and Supercam drones,” the army said. “The rocket and artillery units hit two enemy checkpoints, three ammunition depots, three positions of anti-aircraft defense and four electronic warfare stations”. The Russians, the report continues, continue to concentrate their efforts in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka. Yesterday, Moscow’s forces launched three missile attacks, 29 air raids and fired 51 rockets with multiple launch systems.

