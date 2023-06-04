Great Britain, ‘Totalitarian Russia, now blue and yellow are taboo’

Russia is becoming an “increasingly totalitarian” state: writes the British Ministry of Defense in its daily intelligence update. In a daily report on the conflict posted on Twitter, the ministry ridicules the “draconian laws” imposed in the country since the beginning of the conflict, which probably led some local security officials to believe that it is now even forbidden to display blue and yellow colors in public , i.e. those of the Ukrainian flag. In fact, London experts recall that on May 9 a nursing home worker was arrested for wearing a blue and yellow jacket to work. Russian National Guard troops arrested a 22-year-old man in Volkhov, near St. Petersburg, for displaying a blue-and-yellow flag of the Russian Aerospace Forces. “The crackdown highlights the uncertainty within a paranoid Russian bureaucracy about what is and is considered permissible within an increasingly totalitarian system,” the report comments. “The criticism of the arrests has come from an unexpected source: the Liberal Democratic Party, ultra-nationalist and pro-war. The party’s logo is yellow on a blue background,” he concludes.