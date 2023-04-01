Usa, for now we are not giving Atacms to Kiev, there are other systems

“To date, there is a political decision not to supply Ukraine with Atacms long-range missiles. For now. The Atacms range is longer, but there are other systems that cover the same distance. There are drones for example that they can do the same job, and the British have a couple of systems. Those are some things we’re looking at to give the Ukrainian military a little more leg,” US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said in a statement. an interview with Defense one. “From a military point of view, we have relatively few Atacms and we also need to make sure we maintain our ammunition stocks. As far as the range of the weapon is concerned, I think it is a bit overestimating what this system can o can’t do. It’s a single shot, so think of a musket versus a repeating rifle. While the Gmlrs fires six shots, the Atacm fires one. Now, the range of the Atacms is more long, but there are other systems that go that distance,” Milley explained. It was learned last night that the United States will announce Monday that it will send a new $2.6 billion military aid package to Ukraine. In the package would be surveillance radars, anti-tank missiles and precision munitions.