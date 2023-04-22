War Ukraine Russia, news. Stoltenberg: ‘We need to discuss sending fighter jets to Kiev’

ISW: ‘latest Russian attacks with Iranian drones’

Russian forces have used a new batch of Iranian-made Shahed ‘kamikaze’ drones to strike Ukraine for the third consecutive day, targeting Kiev for the first time in 25 days. This was stated by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its latest update on the conflict in Ukraine. The Washington-based think tank quoted Ukrainian Southern Command spokeswoman Natalia Humeniuk as saying that Russian forces waited until a fresh delivery of Shahed drones arrived to use them for new strikes against Ukraine.

Of the 26 drones that Russia fired at Ukraine on April 19-20, Ukrainian forces shot down 21, and of the 12 drones Russia fired on April 20-21, Ukraine shot down eight. Moscow targeted the Kiev, Odessa, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

The attacks caused damage to civilian infrastructure in Vinnytsia and Poltava oblasts. The military administration of the city of Kiev has not reported any damage from the drone strikes.