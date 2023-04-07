USA, Germany and Hungary against roadmap for Kiev

The United States, together with Germany and Hungary, oppose the intentions of other NATO member states to offer Ukraine a ‘road map’ for alliance membership at the Vilnius summit, which demonstrates the divisions of the West on the post-war status of Kiev. The writes it Financial Times, citing four diplomatic sources who took part in the negotiations. According to FtThere has been a heated debate among NATO foreign ministers in Brussels in recent days about exactly what Ukraine should be offered. Even if all Alliance members agree that NATO membership cannot be seriously discussed while the war is still going on, there are a growing number, led by Poland and the Baltic countries, of supporters of the idea of offer Ukraine a “roadmap” for membership, which would “strengthen” relations between the Alliance and Kiev. However, according to the sources of the Ft, the United States, as well as Germany and Hungary oppose this proposal. “We have several weeks of tough negotiations ahead of us to fill these gaps and create a political outcome,” one of them said. “The road (to the NATO summit in Vilnius) is still very rocky.”