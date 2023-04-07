Home Health War Ukraine Russia, news today. Nyt: US-Nato top secret cards published on social LIVE
Health

War Ukraine Russia, news today. Nyt: US-Nato top secret cards published on social LIVE

by admin

USA, Germany and Hungary against roadmap for Kiev

The United States, together with Germany and Hungary, oppose the intentions of other NATO member states to offer Ukraine a ‘road map’ for alliance membership at the Vilnius summit, which demonstrates the divisions of the West on the post-war status of Kiev. The writes it Financial Times, citing four diplomatic sources who took part in the negotiations. According to FtThere has been a heated debate among NATO foreign ministers in Brussels in recent days about exactly what Ukraine should be offered. Even if all Alliance members agree that NATO membership cannot be seriously discussed while the war is still going on, there are a growing number, led by Poland and the Baltic countries, of supporters of the idea of offer Ukraine a “roadmap” for membership, which would “strengthen” relations between the Alliance and Kiev. However, according to the sources of the Ft, the United States, as well as Germany and Hungary oppose this proposal. “We have several weeks of tough negotiations ahead of us to fill these gaps and create a political outcome,” one of them said. “The road (to the NATO summit in Vilnius) is still very rocky.”

See also  "Final Fantasy VII" Destruction Sword Ice Box is a must-have for fans of the second disease! -ezone.hk-Game Animation-E-sports Games

You may also like

diagnosis of leukemia for 2 years, exacerbation in...

Covid: Iss, the Rt index returns to the...

jets and 3 Chinese military ships around the...

The fake war invalid who bought Viagra with...

Easter weekend and Easter Monday, latest news. That’s...

World health day 2023

Important for your health: That’s why you should...

75th World Health Day

Make Stuffed Peppers with Cream Cheese for an...

Brain Fog: What helps against post-Covid complaints /...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy