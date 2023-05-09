War Ukraine Russia, news today. Von der Leyen in Kiev: defending the values ​​of Europe. LIVE

Kiev: 25 missiles over Ukraine, 15 shot down in Kiev

During the night the Russian army fired 25 missiles on Ukraine, 15 on Kiev, most of which were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, the Ukrainian air force reported this morning, quoted by the media. There were no casualties in Kiev according to preliminary information, according to the head of the military administration of the capital Sergiy Popko. Debris fell on a house in the Holosiivskyi district in the southwest of the capital, said mayor Vitali Klitschko. “Kyev has stood up again and will stand up in the future,” Popko said.