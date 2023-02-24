EU Ambassador, we will study China’s document

China has released “a position paper, not a peace proposal, and the EU will study it. If the position paper is a positive sign for Ukraine, then it is for the EU, even if we are studying it carefully”. This is the comment by the European ambassador to China, Jorge Toledo, regarding the ‘China‘s position on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis’, a document released today by Beijing that looks more like a set of points of view to achieve de -escalation as a real “peace plan” or an offer of mediation