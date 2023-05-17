Home » War Ukraine Russia. Putin: ‘Let’s fight the direct followers of Nazism’. LIVE
War Ukraine Russia. Putin: 'Let's fight the direct followers of Nazism'. LIVE

by admin

G7, Ukraine at the center of the Italian presidency in 2024

The G7 which will kick off on Friday in Hiroshima under the presidency of Japan will once again show solidarity with the attacked nation of Ukraine, assuring support for reconstruction. It is, diplomatic sources explain, an issue that will also be at the center of the next Italian presidency of the G7 in 2024 as well as the relaunch of relations with the countries of the southern hemisphere. The war in Ukraine will be one of the main topics of discussion in Japan, with the participation of Volodymyr Zelensky (perhaps in video), returning from a trip to the four main European nations, which began with a meeting in Rome with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni , on the occasion of which the premier reaffirmed Italy’s full support for the Ukrainian people. Under the Japanese presidency, the same sources recall, a virtual appointment had already taken place on February 24, which concluded with the approval of a declaration on Ukraine. The threat that comes from Russia and the nuclear risk is a theme on which, it is explained, Prime Minister Kishida will keep close attention, with the need to keep a high guard against the use of atomic weapons (such as the one that on 6 August 1945 destroyed the Japanese city hosting the summit). Starting again from Hiroshima means, even symbolically, placing the theme of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at the center of the G7 agenda. Among the objectives of the summit there is also the relaunch of relations with the so-called Global South (Global South, a term used to identify the emerging and developing countries of Latin America, Africa and Asia). The G7 meeting in Hiroshima will try to involve these states to support their growth, technological innovation and climate transition. In this regard, it is explained, it should be considered that some of these countries – while condemning the Russian aggression of Ukraine – perceive the conflict in Ukraine as a distant and regional war. They believe that it costs them too much due to rising energy, food and fertilizer prices.

