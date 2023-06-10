Home » War Ukraine Russia. Putin: ‘Ukrainian counter-offensive started but without success’
War Ukraine Russia. Putin: ‘Ukrainian counter-offensive started but without success’

Kiev, 27 clashes with the Russians in eastern Lugansk and Donetsk

“The Russian occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Lugansk and Donetsk regions. 27 clashes took place today” This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces in the evening summary, writes UNIAN. “The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on attempts to completely occupy the Lugansk and Donetsk regions. The 27 clashes took place in the direction of Kupyansk, Dvorichna, Masyutivka, Liman Pershiy, Kislivka, Tabaivka, Berestov in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske in the Lugansk region where they were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks”, specifies the Ukrainian General Staff, while “in the direction of Bakhmut the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Bohdanivka, without success”.

