Home Health War Ukraine Russia, Putin’s speech live. Meloni arrived in Bucha. DIRECT
Health

War Ukraine Russia, Putin’s speech live. Meloni arrived in Bucha. DIRECT

by admin
War Ukraine Russia, Putin’s speech live. Meloni arrived in Bucha. DIRECT

Guardian, Russia controls 17% of Ukraine

An analysis by the Guardian based on data from the Institute for the Study of War shows that, after occupying some 51,000 square miles (132,000 sq km) of Ukrainian land, Russia has lost a fifth. It now controls 40,000 square miles (103,000 sq km) of Ukrainian land, entirely in the south and east, equal to 17% of Ukraine, a country of 230,000 square miles (595,000 sq km), or twice the size of Italy. The analysis shows that Russia still controls a majority of land in each of the four regions it attempted to illegally annex last year: Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. However, after September 30, Russian forces lost ground in all of these regions except Zaporizhzhia. This is especially evident in Kherson, where Russia controlled 93% of its land in June but now owns 73%. The trend has reversed slightly in Donetsk over the past two months. After controlling 51.5% in mid-December, Russia is pushing more into this eastern area and now controls 54% of the territory.

See also  Moles and tattoos: the risks in diagnosing melanoma

You may also like

models and perspectives compared — Health

Aifa’s squeeze on vitamin D: “Prescriptions to be...

Secondhand smoke, even dogs go ko

Salmonella risk, Strolghino salami withdrawn from supermarket shelves:...

Environment and health, the Region’s commitment to strengthen...

checks on family doctors and approved paediatricians, 308...

INPS: boom in sickness certificates in the second...

Mourinho rushes Roma: there is also the possibility...

How we react to unexpected events. And because...

HIV, 53-year-old patient “recovers” after a transplant of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy