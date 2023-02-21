Guardian, Russia controls 17% of Ukraine

An analysis by the Guardian based on data from the Institute for the Study of War shows that, after occupying some 51,000 square miles (132,000 sq km) of Ukrainian land, Russia has lost a fifth. It now controls 40,000 square miles (103,000 sq km) of Ukrainian land, entirely in the south and east, equal to 17% of Ukraine, a country of 230,000 square miles (595,000 sq km), or twice the size of Italy. The analysis shows that Russia still controls a majority of land in each of the four regions it attempted to illegally annex last year: Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. However, after September 30, Russian forces lost ground in all of these regions except Zaporizhzhia. This is especially evident in Kherson, where Russia controlled 93% of its land in June but now owns 73%. The trend has reversed slightly in Donetsk over the past two months. After controlling 51.5% in mid-December, Russia is pushing more into this eastern area and now controls 54% of the territory.